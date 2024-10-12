Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser

If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.

There are three corn mazes this year, including one designed as a fan-favourite spider web.

There is also a petting zoo, train rides and a playground.

On Monday, the corn maze will be raising funds for a family friend who was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

And the corn maze will also be celebrating this weekend as the family-owned business is turning 25 years old.

For more information on the corn maze, go here.