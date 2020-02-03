CALGARY -- An early Saturday morning stop for bicycle equipment violations led to Lethbridge police seizing 31 bags of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result, a 44-year-old Lethbridge resident now faces multiple charges.

The incident in question took place around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 1, when an officer on patrol stopped a cyclist at the intersection of First Avenue and 13th Street N.

Police said the cyclist turned out to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested. During a search, officers located and seized 31 bags of methamphatemtnine, as well as other drug equipment.

Cordell Daniel Bad Arm, 44, of Lethbridge, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking in addition to two counts of failure to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Bad Arm was also given two tickets for two bicycle equipment violations.

He was remanded to appear in court Monday.