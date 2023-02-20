Lethbridge declares Phase 1 snow routes active

The City of Lethbridge declared Phase 1 snow routes active, effective Monday at 11 a.m.

Vehicle owners must move all vehicles parked along Phase 1 snow routes by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The move is designed to create more efficient snow removal, necessitating a number of temporary parking restrictions.

Alternatives include driveways, rear parking pads and non-Phase 1 street parking.

❄️Phase 1 snow routes now active - February 20, 2023❄️



🎟️All vehicles parked on-street along Phase 1 snow routes by 11 a.m. tomorrow, February 21, 2023, will be subject to parking tickets 🎟️



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/vjt2dYYVtJ#yql#SnowRoutes pic.twitter.com/mhuoO81K2P — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) February 20, 2023

The following restrictions are in place for Phase 1 snow routes:

24 hours from activation, vehicles left in Phase 1 snow routes will be subject to parking tickets when they impede operation of the route;

Restrictions remain in place until the city announces snow routes are no longer active;

Phase 1 snow routes are identified with a blue snowflake tab on the upper side of snow route parking signs; and

As of Feb. 1, parking tickets will be used to enforce temporary parking restrictions on activated Phase 1 snow routes. So far this winter, just under 1,500 courtesy reminders were issued to remind non-compliant vehicles to move them.

You can sign up for app notifications, view maps or provide feedback by going to Get Involved Lethbridge: Snow Control or call 311 with any questions or concerns.