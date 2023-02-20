Lethbridge declares Phase 1 snow routes active

Cars stuck in snow after huge 2019 blizzard buries Lethbridge and surrounding communities in snow. The city declared Phase 1 snow routes active Monday at 11 a.m. as heavy snow is forecast for the city. Cars stuck in snow after huge 2019 blizzard buries Lethbridge and surrounding communities in snow. The city declared Phase 1 snow routes active Monday at 11 a.m. as heavy snow is forecast for the city.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89

Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina