Lethbridge digs out after blast of winter weather

After a mild start to 2023, Lethbridge is getting a blast of winter weather.

With snowfall totalling 23 centimeters as of Tuesday afternoon, the fluffy white stuff has city crews pivoting to clearing.

"Last week, we were using our asphalt recycler and doing pothole patching – the guys do stay busy when it's warm like that, two weeks or a week ago – and now, as of this weekend, it started snowing and getting cold," said Darwin Juell, transportation manager at the City of Lethbridge.

With main roads a priority, the city has activated its Phase 1 snow routes.

As of Feb. 1, parking tickets will be handed out to those who don't move their cars. The city says fewer than 1,500 courtesy reminders have been given out so far this season.

"We have had three different snow events where we have declared and placed warning tickets on those 25 kilometres of roads," he said.

"As of (Wednesday) morning, we will be placing tickets for those people that do not move their vehicle on the Phase 1 plowing to the right.

"Ticketing will be done on anybody that is parked after the snow route (is) declared and before the snow plow gets there because it's impeding the operation," Juell said.

"The tickets are the same fine as a parking fine – $25."

The wintry weather caused challenges for drivers on the roads Tuesday.

The city has nine plows out on the roads, with crews working around the clock.

"We have two 12-hour shifts," Juell added.

"Our overall budget on a yearly basis for our snow- and ice-control program, which is really two programs – snow removal and ice control, and sanding and plowing – are two different programs but they add up to $3.8 million."

With the blowing and drifting snow, the Lethbridge Police Service has seen an uptick in crashes.

"We definitely see an increase in our collisions when the weather turns bad," said Sgt. Danny Lomness with the LPS traffic response unit.

"I don't have the exact numbers, but I would say it at least doubles for sure the amount of reported collisions."

Police are reminding drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to be cautious and take their time when out and about.

"Drivers need to make sure they're driving for the road conditions," Lomness said.

"Just because you have four-wheel drive, doesn't mean you have four-wheel stop."

The snow was expected to continue to fall Tuesday night and ease through Wednesday.