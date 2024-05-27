Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions

Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.

A dry winter and concerns of a drought this summer had many people feeling anxious at the start of the spring, but things are off to a good start.

"It looks like a great forecast, and it's getting warm at night," said Karen Barby, co-owner of the Green Haven Garden Centre.

"The soil is warm, so things will grow faster and take better."

While the spring rain has helped gardeners, it's still possible water restrictions could be activated throughout Lethbridge if the summer is dry.

Kathleen Sheppard from Environment Lethbridge says there are a few ways people can be more efficient with limited water.

"Drip irrigation instead of sprinklers that go into the air, if you can," she suggested.

"For things for garden beds, mulching is a great tool, it really locks the water in the soil."

Inside Lethbridge's Green Haven Garden Centre.For Barby, she says many gardeners are preparing for a dry summer by purchasing more drought-resistant plants.

She said gardeners also seem to be growing their own vegetables this year, perhaps in an effort to battle high grocery store prices.

"One tomato plant will give you lots of tomatoes," she said. "Peppers, same thing… strawberries, potatoes even.

"People are really responding because of those prices."