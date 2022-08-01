Lethbridge Heritage Day event back in person

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

It’s been a long three years for the Southern Alberta Ethnic Society.

That’s how long they’ve gone without being able to hold their annual Heritage Day event in person.

But the lengthy wait seems to have been worth it as significant crowds turned up to the event in 2022.

Jackie French, the executive director of the SAEA, said the association been waiting a long time for this.

“It’s great," French said. "I mean I really struggled through COVID. We were closed for a few months and we really struggled to do anything so it’s been really great (to be back)."

While the event is back in person it’s not exactly the same.

After being held in different sites across Lethbridge this is the first time the event was held at the association’s multicultural centre.

Despite the change in scenery, the event featured food, music and dancing of over 15 different cultures from around the world.

Those in attendance could sample everything from Ukrainian perogies, to Chinese dumplings to Mexican empanadas.

While this is one of its bigger events, the SAEA will continue to hold a number of in-person events.

The next event scheduled for the association is Afro Fest which will be happening in September.

“It’s really great to get back up and doing different cultural things," said French. "It's a great way for the community for the community to come down and learn about different cultures and taste different foods and see some different entertainment.

"It's also great," French added, "for our cultural people in the community to come down and have a little bit of a sense of home."

For more information on the SAEA and its upcoming events you can visit their website.