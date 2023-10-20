Lethbridge Hurricanes look toward weekend following big OT win

LETHBRIDGE -

It's a big weekend for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, as they look to grow their win streak following a big victory over the Calgary Hitmen earlier this week.

The Enmax Centre exploded Wednesday night when 'Canes forward Logan Wormald netted the overtime game-winner over the Hitmen.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the 'Canes, helping right the ship ahead of this weekend, when the 'Canes take on the Red Deer Rebels and the Hitmen.

"It's a good weekend coming up with a lot of energy in the room. An overtime win will give you that type of jump, a little boost," said 'Canes head coach Bill Peters.

"Both teams we’re playing this weekend are ones we've already played. A common opponent is always good this time of year."

"It was a huge two points and it was also big just for the team's morale and hopefully, we can keep carrying that on," said 'Canes goaltender Harrison Meneghin.

It's a big weekend for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, as they look to grow their win streak following a big victory over the Calgary Hitmen earlier this week.

Prior to the losses, the 'Canes were sitting near the top of the league in points, tied for first in the conference and leading the division.

They've since dropped a few spots and are putting in the work to turn the tide and climb the rankings once more.

Going into Friday night's matchup, they have a 6-4-1 record on the year.

"The biggest focus for us has been kind of being more disciplined and staying out of the box," said 'Canes defenceman Noah Chadwick.

"We've talked about that a fair bit. Every game's a dog fight. It's not easy with some close games, so those penalties can definitely hurt us."

"It's important to learn from those games and also be able to handle those nerves going into the last period or overtime of those close games," said Meneghin.

It's a big weekend for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, as they look to grow their win streak following a big victory over the Calgary Hitmen earlier this week.

The 'Canes have had multiple close games throughout the year and Peters is emphasizing the need to not just get ahead but put a buffer between them and their opponents.

"We've had a hard time capitalizing on some of the opportunities that we've generated and we like to be able to generate," Peters told CTV News.

"You look back on the first period the other night, I think we could've had two or three, and that's what we've got to do. We've got to be able to get the lead and extend the lead."

Last week's three-game losing streak saw the 'Canes drop to second in the division and fifth in the conference but if the hometown boys can net a pair of wins this weekend to grow on Wednesday's victory, they can get back on track as a top contender in the WHL.

The puck drops for Friday night's game against the Rebels at the Enmax Centre at 7 p.m.

Sunday will see the 'Canes head to Calgary to take on the Hitmen in the 'Dome.