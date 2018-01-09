A sentence was handed down on Tuesday to a man who pleaded guilty to a triple murder in Lethbridge that happened almost three years ago.

Austin Vielle, 24, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Kyle Devine, Clarissa English and Dakota English and his trial was scheduled to begin this week.

On Monday, Vielle, shackled and dressed in a blue, prison jumpsuit, softly pleaded guilty to each of three counts of second-degree murder.

Vielle knew all three of the victims, who were found stabbed to death at their west Lethbridge townhouse in April of 2015.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Dakota English received 57 cuts and stab wounds to his neck, face, head and body, his sister Clarissa had 103 and Kyle Devine suffered 84 cuts and stab wounds.

Five knives and a meat cleaver were found at the crime scene and DNA on blood-stained clothing matched that of the vitims.

Court heard that all three victims were heavily intoxicated at the time and that Vielle was also intoxicated and claimed to have no recollection of what happened.

A number of victim impact statements were read in court and family of the victims say they are struggling to deal with their grief.

“It's a big relief, I’m really glad that it’s going to be done in one day but it still doesn't change anything,” said Chantelle English. “I looked at him straight in the eyes and he had a blank stare. He had no remorse, he had a blank stare on his face.”

Wendy English said the loss of her two grandchildren, Clarissa and Dakota, is like a ‘wicked nightmare.’

“It has been a hard two and a half year process. I guess we’re just all anxious to move on, but I know, they say closure, I don't know if there'll ever be a closure.”

Kyle's father Allen Devine, who lost another son ten years ago, told the court that there is no justice.

"I just have to miss my sons and live with the pain every day,” he said.

Vielle was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.