A man accused of killing three people at a Lethbridge townhouse almost three years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to their deaths on Monday.

Austin Vielle was charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Kyle Devine, his girlfriend Clarissa English and her brother Dakota English in 2015.

Police were called to do a check on welfare at a home on McGill Boulevard on April 28 at about 2:30 a.m. and found three people dead inside the residence.

Vielle was arrested two weeks later and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Vielle was known to the victims and had been with them in the hours leading up to their deaths.

Vielle’s trial started on Monday and in an agreed statement of facts, court heard that all three victims died from multiple stab wounds.

Dakota English sustained 57 cuts and stab wounds to his face, neck, extremities and pelvis and Kyle Devine had 84 cuts and stab wounds. Clarissa English was cut or stabbed 103 times and suffered injuries to her neck, abdomen, extremities and pelvis.

A search of the accused’s home revealed blood-stained clothing and shoes and DNA testing matched the blood to the victims.

Police recovered two knife handles from the pockets of Vielle’s sweat pants and his DNA was found on a knife that was located in a backyard and on a meat cleaver that was found under the refrigerator.

Vielle says he was intoxicated at the time of the incident and doesn’t remember what happened but the Crown contends he had the requisite element of intention to support charges of second-degree murder.

The Crown and defence are suggesting a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.