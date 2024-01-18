Lethbridge mayor speaks to business community at annual State of the City address
More than a hundred people packed a banquet room at Lethbridge's Coast Hotel and Conference Centre on Thursday to hear Mayor Blaine Hyggen's annual State of the City address.
The event is a chance for community members to learn about the city's progress over the last year, and what's in store for 2024.
"It's our largest turnout we've had to date," said Cyndi Bester, Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce CEO.
"I think that speaks volumes to the voice of business and what we want to see, what we want to hear."
Speaking at the event, Hyggen said while he is happy with the direction the city is going, he believes there are looming issues.
He noted that the city is still waiting for the Lethbridge and District Exhibition to sign a memorandum of understanding so that emergency funding can be provided.
Hyggen is also working with the province to expand the city's wastewater capacity to fuel more growth.
"We're sitting pretty well at max capacity for our water and wastewater, so we need to support the other communities as well as the City of Lethbridge with our water and waste water services," Hyggen said.
"We've been advocating to the provincial government. It's something of great importance, it's at the top of our list to make sure we have the expansion necessary."
One area Hyggen is looking to address is post-secondary student retention.
Almost seventy per cent of students at the University of Lethbridge are from outside the city.
Hyggen says having these students stay and work in Lethbridge is important.
"We want to stay in touch with the university and the college (and) retain that talent."
