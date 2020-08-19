LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge police arrested a man following a high risk incident Wednesday evening.

The arrest, which took place on the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard, involved police setting up barricades and temporarily closing down the street in the area.

Dylan Sokol, 24 years, old, was arrested by police. Sokol was wanted for dangerous driving causing bodily harm, in relation to a hit-and-run incident last week. He had been listed on the Lethbridge Police Service Wanted Wednesday on Twitter.