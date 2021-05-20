CALGARY -- Lethbridge police arrested two people on outstanding warrants Thursday.

Lethbridge resident Andrew Whiteford, 31, was arrested for warrants on housebreak, commit assault and failure to comply with release conditions.

Whiteford was remanded in custody. He will appear in court June 7, 2021.

Misty-Rae Visser, a 36-year-old Lethbridge woman, was arrested on seven warrants. These include flight from police, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Visser was remanded in custody until a court appearance May 25.