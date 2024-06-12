CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police conducting training scenario in river valley Wednesday

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Members of the Lethbridge police tactical team are conducting a training scenario Wednesday in the river valley, the police said in a media statement.

    The training exercise will take place on the west side of the river to University Drive and from Whoop-Up Drive to the Riverstone subdivision.

    It’s scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

    There’s no risk to the public.

