Lethbridge police investigate alleged sexual assault involving high school football players

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year-old student at a Lethbridge high school.

The Lethbridge Police Service said the incident at Chinook High School involved players on the football team.

The alleged assault occurred in a school locker-room on Oct. 3, after school hours. The subjects are known to each other. Police said the incident was not random.

Chinook High School and the Lethbridge School division are co-operating with the investigation. Officers remain on scene and warrants are being executed within the school, police said.

Evidence does not suggest an ongoing risk to other students. The school remains open.

The investigation is in its early stages and police have not yet made any arrests or laid any charges.

Police said no further details will be released at this time. An update will be provided when it is available.

“While we understand this is an extremely concerning situation, protecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation is our priority,” the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.