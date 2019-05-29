The Chief of Police of the Lethbridge Police Service has spurred an internal service investigation after an accusation emerged indicating an officer had urinated in public.

According to LPS officials, a posting on a Lethbridge-area Facebook group, complete with photos of the officer in question, alleged that a uniformed officer had used a downtown parking lot as a makeshift washroom.

The date of the alleged incident, the specific location and the identity of the officer have not been released.

The LPS says it takes all citizen concerns seriously and will provide an update on the matter following the completion of the internal investigation.