Lethbridge police investigating suspicious death at apartment building
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 8:08AM MDT Last Updated Monday, April 27, 2020 11:44AM MDT
Lethbridge police are investigating a suspicious death in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S.
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Investigators with the Lethbridge Police Service are on scene of an early morning death that is considered suspicious.
Police cordoned off an area in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S. Monday morning as part of the investigation.
Officials have not disclosed details regarding the age and gender of the deceased or the nature of the death.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.