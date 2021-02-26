CALGARY -- Lethbridge police is looking for the rightful owner of a "substantial amount" of high-voltage, aluminum-core, underground cable recovered this week.

It was found in a vehicle following an arrest for possession of stolen property.

"The cable is labeled ‘General Cable 1000KCML CPT Blocked’ with manufacturing dates on the cable including, but not limited to, July, May and April of 2019," police said in a release.

"It appears it may have been removed from a construction site or contractor with a large spool of cable on site."

Timothy Clements, 30, of Lethbridge, is facing charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Darroch by email.