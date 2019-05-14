The Lethbridge Police Service is asking for help from the public with identifying the suspect in an early morning robbery of a gas station last week.

According to police officials, a male, with his face concealed, entered the Gas King location in the 900 block of 5th Avenue North shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8. The suspect produced a machete and demanded cash. The two employees complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The gas station employees were not hurt during the encounter. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on a pedal bike.

The Lethbridge Police Service has released a surveillance camera still of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.