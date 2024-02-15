Lethbridge police say using CompStat to fight crime is proving effective

LETHBRIDGE -

Lethbridge police have adopted a way of managing prolific offenders using data called CompStat, first used by the New York Police Department in 1994.

Since then, the model has been used by police agencies around the world.

Police in Lethbridge began using the model last year.

Even though it's only been in use in the southern Alberta city for a short while, it's already become a crucial tool.

"It allows us to deploy our resources in a more effective manner," said Deputy Chief Gerald Grobmeier.

"We can be very strategic in deploying those limited resources we have."

CompStat tracks the five most prolific offenders in a variety of categories.

These include crimes against persons, crimes against property and drugs.

Monitoring just a few offenders responsible for the most crimes can have a big impact.

"About one per cent of the offenders in Lethbridge account for eight per cent of the overall crime," Grobmeier said.

"Actively targeting these individuals for apprehension if they are wanted, enforcing conditions and laying charges when appropriate is critical to our offender management strategy and efforts to reduce crime."

The model can also identify areas with high crime rates and addresses often linked to crime.

"By targeting those hot-spot areas or problem areas and dealing with the small group that's doing most of the crime … it's been shown across Canada and the United States, that can have an effect on the crime rate within the city," Grobmeier said.

Subjects being monitored have seen a 15 per cent drop in crime.

There's also been a 60 per cent reduction in the crime severity index for these offences.

"With this target enforcement with utilizing our resources in the most effective manner, it has shown it can have a positive effect on crime and reduce some of those crime rates," Grobmeier said.

Lethbridge police say by reporting offences, the public helps the model become more effective.