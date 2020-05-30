CALGARY -- Authorities in Lethbridge are looking for help from the public to identify the person behind a series of incidents that have resulted in damage to a number of buildings.

Police say over the past two months, a man has been seen spray-painting a number of phrases on buildings throughout the city's downtown core.

Officials say he has been tagging the buildings with either "BB20" or "BORD."

(Supplied/Lethbridge Police Service)

Most recently, the graffiti has been found on buildings in the west and north ends of Lethbridge.

So far, 23 buildings have been damaged.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 . Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.