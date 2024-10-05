Lethbridge police seize fentanyl, weapons, stolen vehicle in downtown enforcement project

Lethbridge police executed dozens of warrants and laid numerous charges in another targeted enforcement project in the downtown area.

Officers collaborated with Alberta Sheriffs in the Oct. 1 operation.

In addition to dozens of warrants being executed, 27 criminal charges were laid, a missing youth located, stolen property recovered and 50 doses of fentanyl removed from the street.

Multiple weapons were also seized, a stolen vehicle was recovered along with two high-end bicycles.

Also, seven encampments were removed.

The police service developed the targeted enforcement operation to increase officer visibility and capacity in the downtown core.