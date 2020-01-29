LETHBRIDGE -- A 20-year-old man faces several charges following a convenience store robbery attempt that was thwarted by a panic alarm.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, a masked man entered the Circle K location in the 2700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S. at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly threatened the clerk and demanded cash. While complying with the demands of the masked man, the employee triggered a panic alarm notifying police of the robbery.

The suspect had gathered a collection of cigarettes, gift cards and cash when a patrol officer arrived at the store. The man attempted to push his way past the officer and out of the store but, after a brief struggle, he was arrested.

Ahmed Babatunde of Lethbridge has been charged with:

Robbery

Disguised with intent

Resisting a peace officer

Unlawful confinement

Assault

As of Wednesday morning, the accused remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing.