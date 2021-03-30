CALGARY -- Two Lethbridge men face robbery and assault charges following a tool theft attempt that left a store employee injured.

According to police, a man entered a business in the 2200 block of 32nd Street South Monday afternoon and attempted to flee with a bag of tools. A store employee gave chase but the suspect jumped into an awaiting truck.

The worker attempted to retrieve the stolen tools from the box of the truck when the vehicle drove off. In his attempt to get out of the moving vehicle, the employee was dragged a short distance. He suffered injuries to his arms and hands.

Officers located the truck a short time later and followed it to Blackfoot Truck West. One man was arrested without incident after exiting the truck while the other was apprehended following a brief foot chase.

Police determined the truck had been stolen the previous day from the neighbourhood of Legacy Ridge.

The accused — 35-year-old Almo Yellow Face and 39-year-old Cory Hagen — have been charged with:

Robbery;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Assault with a weapon (vehicle); and,

Resisting a peace officer.

As of Tuesday morning, Yellow Face and Hagen remained in custody ahead of a release hearing.