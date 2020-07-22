LETHBRIDGE -- Due to COVID-19, rodeo events have been cancelled. But now, the Enmax Centre is welcoming residents to saddle up their cars and attend the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Monster Energy Tour Live Drive-in Spectacular.

It’s far from PBR’s first rodeo, but Thursday’s back-to-back events will be their first time competing during a pandemic. General manager for PBR Canada Jason Davidson said the Drive-in Spectacular marks a big milestone for Canada since COVID-19.

"It’ll be the first fan-attended professional sporting event in Canada for approximately 140 days so we’re really excited about that."

Fans can’t go inside the ENMAX Centre, but they will get to watch the action unfold when they pay for a parking stall in the west parking lot. Davidson said that’s where a 23-foot big screen will be suspended and showcases the high-adrenaline sport live. He said that fans will still need to follow social distancing measures.

"They’re going have to stay within their parking area, there will be social distancing rules there, there will be washrooms which there will be rules that apply for that for the people to use and we’re looking forward to the great PBR fans in Lethbridge."

(Supplied/Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)

Davidson said riders and other members have to take multiple COVID-19 screening tests to make sure they’re healthy enough to compete and staying six feet apart at all times except for when it’s crucial.

Former bull rider and current bull fighter Tanner Byrne said he’s ready to grab the bull by the horns again. Only this time, he has to wear a mask.

"You know, I’ve had a few comments of you know we’re standing in front of 2,000 pound animals doing one of the craziest jobs in the world but yet we’re going to be wearing a mask. You know that’s just part of the game right now, and like I said I’m 100 per cent for it because I don’t want something to happen or somebody to get infected."

Byrne said they’ve been having meetings on how it will feel different not having fans in the stands, but he said ultimately it will be the same.

"Our entertainers coming in on the Zoom meeting so they’ll be live on the big screens and we’ll have all of our commentary and all the live action from the comfort of your own vehicle."

The first event is at 1 p.m. but it will be closed to the public and will only be available on TSN and the league's OTT channel RidePass.

The Drive-in Spectacular starts at 7 p.m.