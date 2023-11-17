Lethbridge's new Chinook Child and Youth Advocacy Centre opens
The Chinook Child and Youth Advocacy Centre celebrated its grand opening in Lethbridge on Friday.
The centre will serve as a space where young abuse survivors can receive the support and resources needed throughout their entire journey, from disclosing their abuse to the police investigation and finally the judicial process.
The centre, a program from the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre, features a number of rooms designed to be a calming space for children and their families. Each room is filled with toys, snacks and comfy furniture, all of which is strategically placed to help those suffering from trauma feel at ease.
Staff at the centre will work with law enforcement, mental health advocates and children's services to offer wrap-around supports for children and families who have experienced abuse.
"This day is a phenomenal day, really, for the whole region," said Kristine Cassie, the CEO of Chinook Sexually Assault Centre, adding that plans for the centre have been in the works for the past five years.
"People don't always have the best experiences when they go to crisis centres," Cassie explained. "So, this (facility) provides a neutral, child-friendly, culturally appropriate centre for children and youth to come and tell their story just once."
The centre has partnered with other local organizations to offer the services, including the Lethbridge Police Service, Taber Police Service, the RCMP, the Blood Tribe Police Service, Blood Tribe Child Protective Services Corporation, Alberta Health Services, Piikani Child and Family Services and South Region Children’s Services.
Insp. Russell Lawrence with the Lethbridge Police Service says while each investigation is different, the centre will help make some investigations more seamless.
"We've evolved as police in understanding a trauma-informed lens in how to conduct interviews and investigations when it comes to child sexual abuse," Lawrence said.
"Having this facility allows us to have a more comfortable space for the children to come in with their families to conduct our investigations as opposed to at the police station which, at times, could be an intimidating place to come to."
Cassie says she expects the new centre will see between 150 to 200 kids a year.
The centre was funded through all three levels of government and donors, with a final price tag of $630,000.
