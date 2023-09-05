Lethbridge students, parents, school staff glad to return to class
Kids across Lethbridge headed back to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.
While many were excited to see their friends, others were looking forward to getting back to learning their favourite subjects.
"My favourite subjects are gym and math because I like running around and I like to just do math," said fourth-grader Madison Howe.
"I really like social studies because I like learning about the world and stuff," added fellow fourth-grader Grant Low.
Kids across Lethbridge headed back to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.
It's not just the kids who were excited for the return to school -- so were the parents.
"It's been a great summer -- been happy to be home with both of our boys," said Lance Friesen.
"Our oldest is just starting Grade 2 and he's pumped to see all his friends he's missed all summer and we're pumped for him to get out of the house and get back to some routines."
Some parents are excited to see their kids grow as people.
"It will be a good year because I think my younger one doesn't realize how independent she really is, so I think she'll realize some things about herself this year that I think she didn't know," said Nichole Aiken.
Kids across Lethbridge headed back to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.
Andy Tyslau, principal at Dr. Robert Plaxton Elementary, says staff are looking forward to another exciting term as the school kicks off its third year.
"Every school year comes with new energy and new excitement to start and I know staff and students are excited to start today," Tyslau told CTV News.
"We've been eagerly preparing all week, last week, and getting ready for students, so we're just ready to get going."
Kids across Lethbridge headed back to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.
This year also marks the first for the Lethbridge School Division's new superintendent, Mike Nightingale.
With close to 12,000 students attending the division this year, Nightingale says this year will be about getting back to basics.
"Really, it's about reconnecting and re-establishing those relationships," he said.
"The last few years have been a little challenging with COVID and those sorts of things and coming out of COVID, so making sure that we're really focusing on the foundation and the things that make us connected with our school communities."
Kids across Lethbridge headed back to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.
Nightingale went on to say that he looks forward to what the year will hold and the division is ready to face any challenges.
In addition to the Lethbridge School Division, the Holy Spirit School Division also had its first day of school on Tuesday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Jury selection underway in Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection got underway at the Windsor Superior Courthouse for the trial of a 22-year-old man charged with killing three generations of a London Muslim family with his pickup truck.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Shortage of school bus drivers continues to plague Alberta operators
As school starts for most students in Edmonton and across Alberta, bus companies say they still suffer from a shortage of drivers even though the province has provided incentives.
-
'Seems like the summer's been too short': Edmonton students report for first day of school
'We're definitely ready to go because we've been getting ready to go since last year,' a south Edmonton school principal said Tuesday on the first day of classes.
-
$15K worth of computers, accessories stolen from Edmonton-area school
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for two thieves who broke into a school twice in the past week.
Vancouver
-
Surrey neighbourhood evacuated after car crashes into home, causing gas leak
Multiple households in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood were forced to evacuate early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, rupturing a gas line.
-
Langley RCMP arrest suspects who fled into the woods after multiple hit-and-runs in stolen pick-up
Two people were arrested after they stole a pick-up truck, tried to steal a trailer and crashed into three other vehicles before fleeing into the woods in Langley Tuesday morning, according to police.
-
A star is brewed: Animal lovers fundraise for BC SPCA for chance to see pet’s face on beer cans
A friendly competition is brewing in British Columbia as the SPCA seeks donations in exchange for local celebrity status.
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 20 wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island
Twenty-one wildfires are burning out of control on Vancouver Island Tuesday, with the largest fire now measuring more than 23 square kilometres.
-
B.C. island imposes tax on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
Cortes Island is experimenting with a new way to offset the negative effects of short-term vacation rentals with three-per-cent tax to fund affordable housing projects.
-
'Slow down and be alert': School zones are back in effect as Vancouver Island students return to class
Students across Vancouver Island returned to school on Tuesday, officially bringing summer vacation to a close. For some drivers, the return to class brought a costly reminder that school speed zones are back in effect.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
-
'This is egregious': Sisters shocked when Toronto landlord raises rent to $9,500 a month
Two sisters were shocked when a Toronto landlord raised their rent by $7,000 per month.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Quebec woman mired in Burning Man mud had to 'ration food' before desert exodus began
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
City committee approves plan to buy former Catholic seminary with potential for housing
A city of Ottawa committee has voted in favour of a plan to purchase a former Catholic residence and seminary for more than $18-million, with a potential plan to convert it into supportive housing.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. family's camper consumed by flames after fridge explodes
Trent Tomanek was doing a final walk around his Jayco camper trailer on Friday before heading to Jackfish Lake when he heard a noise that didn’t seem right.
-
Plans for Saskatoon pro soccer team put on ice
A plan to bring a professional soccer team to Saskatoon has been scrapped.
-
Saskatoon police seek 'person of interest' in homicide
Police in Saskatoon are asking for the public's help in finding a man they're calling a "person of interest" in a recent homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant damaged by excavator: Man arrested
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
Regina
-
Sask. family's camper consumed by flames after fridge explodes
Trent Tomanek was doing a final walk around his Jayco camper trailer on Friday before heading to Jackfish Lake when he heard a noise that didn’t seem right.
-
Weyburn police investigating after person found in apartment with life threatening injuries
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a person was found inside their apartment suite with life threatening injuries.
-
Sask. community unveils CF-104 wing as memorial, honouring Canadian pilots lost in service
A small community in southern Saskatchewan is honouring one of its own with a piece of Canadian aviation history.