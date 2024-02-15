CALGARY
    • Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips opts out of NDP leadership run, throws support behind Kathleen Ganley

    West Lethbridge MLA Shannon Phillips has opted not to run for the Alberta NDP party leadership, instead throwing her support behind Kathleen Ganley.
    Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips was widely speculated to step forward as a candidate in the upcoming NDP leadership race.

    But Phillips said she’s decided not to run.

    “I like the job I have,” Phillips said, “And I’m perfectly comfortable representing the people of Lethbridge West. That is the job that I was elected to do and, after speaking with my family, I just decided that this job is the way that I can contribute.”

    Instead, she’s throwing her support behind Kathleen Ganley.

    She is the co-chair of Ganley’s election campaign and has officially endorsed the Calgary MLA to lead the party.

    Phillips and Ganley are both in their third term as part of the Alberta NDP.

    The party will elect a new leader in June.

    Phillips has signed on as the co-chair of Ganley's leadership campaign

