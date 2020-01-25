CALGARY -- A woman who admitted to fleeing the country with her young son six years ago pleaded guilty in a Lethbridge courtroom Friday.

The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, was accused of kidnapping her 11-month-old son in January 2014.

The pair evaded authorities for three years, travelling through Mexico, Guatemala and Belize before they were finally caught in the summer of 2017.

The woman was arrested by local authorities when she did not produce the proper immigration documents.

A Lethbridge judge ruled, under the Hague Convention, the woman's Charter rights were breached when she was arrested in Belize and returned to Canada.

The woman pleaded guilty to breaching a Canadian court order during Friday's hearing.

She was given a two-year conditional sentence.

The boy is now in the custody of his father.