CALGARY
Calgary

    • Library visitors enjoy Hindu cultural showcase

    Share

    Members of Calgary's Hindu community celebrated their culture Saturday with a colourful event at the Calgary Central Library.

    The library came alive with the sights, sounds and flavours of India as part of Hindu Heritage Month.

    There were traditional music and dance performances, art exhibits, yoga sessions, and hands-on activities like sari draping and mehndi henna art.

    The food included samosas, and there was folk music, skits and demonstrations of traditional instruments.

    "There are more than 35,000 Calgarian Hindus. More than that, I would say, because in the last two years after the pandemic, we have a lot of influx from all over," said event co-organizer, Vaishali Mahavir.

    "It's especially a seeking religion, where, I would say, seeking dharma, as we call it," she said.

    "It's about self, who we are, why we are here, where we are going to go, what's the goal of our life, how we celebrate life."

    Organizers say the event was a unique opportunity for library visitors to learn about the significant contributions of the Hindu community to Canada's multicultural tapestry.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Beef prices reach record highs in Canada

    The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News