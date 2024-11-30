Library visitors enjoy Hindu cultural showcase

Members of Calgary's Hindu community celebrated their culture Saturday with a colourful event at the Calgary Central Library.

The library came alive with the sights, sounds and flavours of India as part of Hindu Heritage Month.

There were traditional music and dance performances, art exhibits, yoga sessions, and hands-on activities like sari draping and mehndi henna art.

The food included samosas, and there was folk music, skits and demonstrations of traditional instruments.

"There are more than 35,000 Calgarian Hindus. More than that, I would say, because in the last two years after the pandemic, we have a lot of influx from all over," said event co-organizer, Vaishali Mahavir.

"It's especially a seeking religion, where, I would say, seeking dharma, as we call it," she said.

"It's about self, who we are, why we are here, where we are going to go, what's the goal of our life, how we celebrate life."

Organizers say the event was a unique opportunity for library visitors to learn about the significant contributions of the Hindu community to Canada's multicultural tapestry.