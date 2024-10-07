'Like a war zone': Victim of Calgary townhome explosion speaks out

Less than 48 hours after his Monterey Park townhome was gutted by a fiery explosion, Calgarian Owen DeFoe returned on Monday to see what was left.

"It’s like a war zone," said DeFoe, who added he was still "trying to come to grips" with what happened.

His unit was one four destroyed on Saturday night when the explosion rocked the 0-100 block of Las Amercas Villas N.E., sending six people to hospital, including one in serious condition.

"I’m speechless," said DeFoe. "It’s wild."

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

DeFoe was in his basement when he says he heard a loud boom at around 11:30 p.m.

He went outside to find smoke and flames.

Returning into his home, DeFoe ran upstairs to get his wife and kids, who were on the top level.

Once they were all outside safely, he started helping evacuate neighbouring units.

"We all got to safety, and everything was up in smoke pretty much at that point," said DeFoe.

DeFoe says he, his wife and their two kids – ages one and four – only made it out of their home with the clothes on their backs.

"It was chaos that night," he said.

Their 15-year-old cat Puss is still missing.