Live from Calgary's Prince's Island, it's Saturday Night Live cast members!

Saturday Night Live cast members have been added to this summer's comedy festival in Prince's Island Park.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Fest announced Chris Redd, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat and James Austin Johnson will take the stage on Saturday, June 25.

The three-day festival, which runs from June 24-26, will also include Friday night performances by Whitney Cummings and SNL alumnus David Spade, as well as two sets by Bill Burr on Sunday.

Tickets for the Saturday night Saturday Night Live cast members will go on sale on Friday.

The Edmonton edition of the festival will run from Aug. 12-14 with Amy Schumer headlining as well as a live recording of the Stiff Socks podcast featuring Pete Davidson.

For additional details visit the festival's website.