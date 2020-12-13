CALGARY -- The three companies that own and operate most of the grocery stores and pharmacies in the southern Alberta region have reported more than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 in workers.

The updated cases at Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Co-op stores are shared publicly on the official websites of each company in order to inform customers of any possible transmission that could have occurred.

Since the last update, there have been 16 new cases in workers:

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 13 (last worked Dec. 8) [three active cases];

An employee at the Sage Hill City Market (10 Sage Hill Plaza N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 13 (last worked Dec. 10);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (600 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 13 (last worked Dec. 1);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 11 (last worked Dec. 7) [four active cases];

An employee at Terashita's NOFRILLS (731 Alberta St., Brooks, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 11 (last worked Nov. 29);

An employee at Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart (180-94 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 10 (last worked Dec. 6);

Multiple employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 10 (no specific details on last days of work) and;

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (8338 18 St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 10 (last worked Dec. 4).

Sobeys

An employee at Safeway (2525 Woodview Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 11 (last worked Dec. 4);

A franchisee employee at Sobeys (1960 Strachan Rd. S.E., Medicine Hat, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 11 (last worked Dec. 6);

A franchisee employee at Sobeys (201 Southridge Dr., Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 9 (last worked Dec. 6);

An employee at Safeway (375 Aspen Glen Lndg. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 9 (last worked Dec. 5);

An employee at Safeway Liquor (#200 4915 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 9 (last worked Dec. 5) and;

An employee at Safeway (850 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 9 (last worked Dec. 4).

Co-op

An employee at the North Hill Food Centre tested positive Dec. 9 (last worked Dec. 4) and;

An employee at Auburn Bay Food Centre tested positive Dec. 9 (last worked Dec. 4).

All three companies are posting details of all active cases of COVID-19 in their workers that have been reported in the past 15 days.

Identifying information, such as where the team members worked inside their respective stores, is withheld in the interests of privacy.