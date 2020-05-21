CALGARY -- Almost two dozen Calgary businesses have joined together to create and distribute care packages to members of the community specifically aimed at trying to encourage customers to shop local.

As part of an initiative to reconnect consumers with local establishments, 21 Calgary vendors contributed products made exclusively in Alberta, forming 130 kits. Consulting firm MNP sponsored the products and helped with deliveries of the boxes across the city.

The kits included items such as soap, cosmetic products created from recycled materials, wine glasses and an assortment of locally-made merchandise.

“The goal is to influence the Calgary community to really support local businesses,” said Amanda Ovaici, an event organizer. “Now more than ever they need our support,” she added.

With many local establishments having to pivot towards online marketing and sales as a result of quarantine, Ovaici said it is instrumental they maintain a presence in the community.

“By delivering these kits, the recipients will realize these local businesses are still here, and have implemented the changes necessary in light of COVID,” added Ovaici.

“It creates awareness they still exist, they still operate and they can serve the community.”

Ovaici estimated each kit required 25 hours of labour to create, organize and distribute.