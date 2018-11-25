A Calgary group who strives to help the city’s homeless population got together on Sunday to pack bags full of toiletries and other essentials to be given out this holiday season.

The Kindness Crew Calgary Society, headquartered in southeast Calgary, was established to help provide much needed items for clients of the Mustard Seed. Organizers say they had a good year this year and surpassed the goal they set.

“Today, myself and my family and friends gathered together to create Backpacks of Hope for the Mustard Seed. We had on our heart 50 and we surpassed that; we have 57 plus you’ll see we have many extra bags,” said Giulana Melo, with the society.

She says that all of the people involved in the group are inspired to help.

“We all love to give and it feels good. We know that giving of ourself is giving love.”

After all the 57 backpacks were loaded, Melo says there was quite a bit left over in terms of donations, but there are other organizations that they know will accept the goods.

“The rest of the stuff is going to the Calgary Drop-In Centre for their shower campaign. We know that the homeless are worthy and we want to show them, especially at Christmastime, our love in action.”

Kindness Crew Calgary Society has about 50 regular donors, but this year they had another 50 people to help out.

“They donated items, money and cards. Kids from across the street did cards for us and one of my girlfriends, who is an artist, did these affirmation cards because we know that love comes in many different forms,” Melo said.

You can learn more about the Kindness Crew Calgary Society by going to their Facebook page.