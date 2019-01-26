A Calgary sailing group is celebrating a milestone year in 2019 and everyone is invited to participate and try their own hand at the sport.

The Glenmore Sailing Club held an indoor sailing event at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Six boats were launched into SAIT’s pool and several large industrial fans were set up to give them some wind to get moving in the water.

It was the first time the youth participants had ever gone out in the boats, but they were all given sailing and safety lessons before they set out.

Nolland van Bryce says it’s the first time the club has held an event like this in the city.

“They do it elsewhere; it’s called stadium sailing, but we’ve never done it here before so this is good and unique for us.”

The Glenmore Sailing Club was established in 1959 and in its 60th year, they are changing the focus of the club to include a community element.

“Sailing is something that’s very accessible, but you need a boat. The community sailing club model is one where a person come down and be a member of the club and access boats.”

The new method is also fairly inexpensive because the only cost is the access fee.

For more information on the Glenmore Sailing Club, visit their website.