CALGARY -- The father of Logan Boulet, one of the Humboldt Broncos players who died when the team's bus crashed in 2018, says the Lethbridge rink named in his son's honour has been nominated for a contest celebrating hockey in Canadian communities.

Toby Boulet posted the news on Twitter Thursday, saying the building was his son's favourite place to play when he was growing up.

The Logan Boulet Arena has been nominated for KRAFT HOCKEYVILLE 2020 CANADA The LBA was Logan’s favorite arena and where he started playing hockey. Post your #LB27 story and support the LBA. ⁦@strazsr⁩ @GreenShirtDay⁩ ⁦⁦@dylpurcell⁩ https://t.co/w1Ra0tau30 — Toby Boulet (@TobyBoulet) January 22, 2020

On the Kraft Hockeyville homepage, the arena has received just under 50 nominations from community members so far.

The arena was formerly known as the Adams Park Ice Centre until it was renamed on Oct. 27 after Lethbridge city council unanimously approved the change on Apr. 1.

At the renaming ceremony, officials also unveiled a Logan Boulet display case which features the young player's Humboldt Broncos jersey, his minor league hockey jersey and skates as well as pictures and documents.

The winning community scores the opportunity to host an NHL game and $250,000 in funding to go towards arena upgrades.

The nominations for Kraft Hockeyville 2020 end on Feb. 8 and the winner will be announced Mar. 28.

Last year's winner was Renous, N.B., but a hamlet in Lac Ste. Anne County, northwest of Edmonton, won a runner-up prize of $35,000.

The arena in Rich Valley, Alta., a community of about 600 people, used the funds to buy hockey equipment and upgrade their facility.