Logging truck mechanical failure kills mother and twin daughters near Cranbrook

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Courtney Johnson was driving her eight year old twins, Taylor and Hayley, to school headed east towards Cranbrook on Highway 3 on the morning of Thursday, June 1.

According to police that’s when a logging truck in the westbound lane experienced a mechanical problem, causing it to cross the centre lane and hit Johnson’s Chevrolet Suburban.

A third vehicle took evasive maneuvers and went off the highway.

Police responded, but Johnson and her two daughters were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the logging truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are investigating the accident and are looking into every possibility.

“We have to do a thorough and complete investigation. We owe it to all the families of all those involved to do a complete and thorough investigation and investigate all avenues,” said Mike Moore with BC Highway Patrol.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Cranbrook and the surrounding area.

Almost immediately community members have been doing what they can to support Courtney, Taylor and Hailey’s family.

“All of a sudden we're getting more flowers than you can shake a stick at, and meat trays and people showing up at the house which was fantastic,” said James Hayward, uncle to Taylor and Hailey.

A Go Fund Me Page has been created in the hopes of creating a legacy fund for Taylor and Hailey which would be used to give back to the community in times of need.

Despite a fundraising goal of $10,000, donations have exceeded over $55,000 in just two days.

Hayward said “we agreed that if people want to help out the go fund me would be the best way to share the legacy right. Like the girls had a huge impact.”

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage of the crash to contact them.