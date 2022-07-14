'Loved every second': Johnny Gaudreau thanks Calgary fans for support
Shortly after his arrival in Ohio after signing on with the Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau was all smiles at a media conference on Thursday.
Speaking from the Nationwide Arena, the forward who inked a seven-year, multi-million deal that was reportedly less than what Calgary had offered, said he already had a "warm welcome" from the residents and members of his new team.
"It's pretty special for me. Me and my wife had smiles on our faces from the moment we stepped in the door," Gaudreau said during a media conference hosted by the Blue Jackets.
"I hope people are excited – I'm excited."
Gaudreau, now 28, who was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and has played his entire NHL career so far with the Flames.
During that time, he's scored 210 goals and 399 assists over 601 regular season games. He's also played in 42 playoff games with the Flames where he scored 11 goals, including the memorable overtime goal that pushed his team past the Dallas Stars this year.
Despite turning down Calgary's offer to re-sign, the winger said the city "was a special place" for him.
"I was part of their organization for 12 years and I loved every second that I was there, but it was just time for me to make a little bit of a change, I think," Gaudreau said.
"I loved it there – the fans were great to me."
Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his goal during first period NHL hockey action against the Edmonton Oilers in Calgary on Dec. 27, 2014. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
He also called it a "tough decision" that was made right before his decision to become a free agent.
"It was a really hard decision but it was something that me and Meredith had talked about a long time there. It was difficult, but it was the best for us."
As for the decision to go with Columbus, Gaudreau spoke highly about his new team.
"I think there's a lot of potential," he said. "I thought it was a good spot for me personally.
"I think we can have a lot of success here. It was somewhere I had circled on my list for a while now."
The Calgary Flames will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time in the upcoming season at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 9.
Gaudreau is expected to make a return to the Saddledome with his new team on Jan. 23, 2023.
