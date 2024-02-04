CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lunar New Year festivities underway at Calgary's Chinese Cultural Centre

    Lunar New Year is a week away, but festivities are already underway in Calgary.

    Dragon dancers, martial artists and singers performed in the Chinese Cultural Centre Saturday.

    There is also a market, a lucky raffle and calligraphy demonstrations.

    The event is free – and encourages anyone to come explore the traditions and customs of Chinese New Year.

    Next Saturday marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon.

    “The Chinese dragon is a symbol of good luck and divine power,” said Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre president Tony Wong. “Whereas, in western culture, the dragon may not always be such a good luck symbol.”

    Lunar New Year is also celebrated by many other Asian cultures.

    Calgary’s festival in Chinatown will continue Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will run next weekend as well.

