Lunar New Year festivities underway at Calgary's Chinese Cultural Centre

Lunar New Year is a week away, but festivities are already underway in Calgary.

Dragon dancers, martial artists and singers performed in the Chinese Cultural Centre Saturday.

There is also a market, a lucky raffle and calligraphy demonstrations.

The event is free – and encourages anyone to come explore the traditions and customs of Chinese New Year.

Next Saturday marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon.

“The Chinese dragon is a symbol of good luck and divine power,” said Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre president Tony Wong. “Whereas, in western culture, the dragon may not always be such a good luck symbol.”

Lunar New Year is also celebrated by many other Asian cultures.

Calgary’s festival in Chinatown will continue Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will run next weekend as well.