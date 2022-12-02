Métis Nation of Alberta votes 97 per cent in favour of new Constitution
The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) is continuing on its journey toward self-government after an overwhelming vote in favour of its new Constitution.
The process, which was held throughout November, included extensive public awareness campaigns. Members were allowed to vote in-person, online and were also allowed to mail in their ballots.
"A total of 15,729 MNA citizens cast their ballots with 15,241 voting 'Yes' to adopting the Otipemisiwak Métis Government Constitution (96.89 per cent voting in support)," the MNA wrote in a statement Friday.
"This ratification vote is an essential step towards becoming the first to be implemented in the province."
The vote is also very significant for Canada as a whole, officials say.
"The results from the MNA vote represent the largest ratification vote ever undertaken by an Indigenous nation in Canadian history. That is an incredible achievement," said Chief Electoral Officer Del Graff.
In January, the MNA will begin work to prepare for self-government with local regions and councils. It has also established two groups to that end – the self-government department and self-government transition committee.
Both are comprised of citizens appointed by MNA regions.
The MNA's Constitution officially comes into force in September 2023.
