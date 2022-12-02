Métis Nation of Alberta votes 97 per cent in favour of new Constitution

More than 15,200 members of the Metis Nation of Alberta voted in favour of a Constitution throughout November. More than 15,200 members of the Metis Nation of Alberta voted in favour of a Constitution throughout November.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.

U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina