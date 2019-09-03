

CTV News Calgary





A blue ribbon panel created by the United Conservative Party released its report advising the provincial government on ways to keep its campaign promises without raising taxes.

The findings of the MacKinnon panel, chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, will help form Alberta's fall budget that is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The report's 26 recommendations include cuts to the health and education budgets and reducing capital spending by $600 million.

"Implementing it will require difficult choices and bold action," said MacKinnon. "Challenging decisions will be required but, once the budget is balanced, there will be opportunities to reduce taxes and invest in new programs."

