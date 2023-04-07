‘Made a difference’: Green Shirt Day continues to grow, save lives 5 years after Humboldt crash

Dozens of people laced up their skates and dawned green shirts at the Logan Boulet Arena in Lethbridge to mark Green Shirt Day on Friday.

“What Logan wanted to be was an organ donor inspired by Ric Suggitt,” said Toby Boulet, Logan’s father. “Tt’s made a difference and its helped people.”

April 6 marked five years since the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 players, coaches and staff - including Lethbridge’s Logan Boulet and injured 13 others.

Shortly before the crash on his 21st birthday Logan signed his organ donor card as a way to honour University of Lethbridge rugby coach Ric Suggitt, who died in 2017.

It was a decision that would save the lives of six people and ignite the Logan Boulet Effect.

“We never expected anything because we never wanted anything,” Toby said. “Now that it’s here and growing we are very proud of the work we’ve done. We’re very humbled and honoured by the acceptance of Canadians allowing us to continue to do this work.”

Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet donated hiss organs as a tribute to his rugby coach Rick Suggit, who died suddenly in 2017

Green Shirt Day has become a nationwide day of recognition to honour all of the victims and families of the fatal crash and continue Logan’s legacy.

“We don’t ever forget about the Broncos because if Logan had passed away on a highway somewhere, we would’ve had a funeral with 400 people and he would’ve still donated his organs, but it wouldn’t be at where we are today,” Toby added.

The City of Lethbridge has proclaimed April 7 as Green Shirt Day for the fifth-year in a row.

Today is Bronco Day at the Boulet home & so many homes. Thank you for being there for us & all of the Bronco Family. Your continual support & love have allowed "moving forward" to happen. Enjoy some sunshine today. 🙂💚💛#humboldtstrong ⁦@theSJHL⁩ ⁦@HumboldtBroncos⁩ pic.twitter.com/b9GC8EyFel — Toby Boulet 🇨🇦🙂💚💛❤️ (@TobyBoulet) April 6, 2023

SPARK THE CONVERSATION

Logan inspired nearly 150,000 people to register to be donors only two months after his passing.

The hope is that his story will spark the conversation with others.

“When there is a lot of promotion around Green Shirt Day and the Logan Boulet Effect, we do see more people signing their donor cards in April,” said Brenna Scott, business development manager with Canadian Blood Services. “But, it’s important to tell your friends, read about it online and talk about it with your family and friends to see if you’d like to join the organ donation registry too.”

In 2022, Alberta Health Services performed a record 491 organ transplants in the province, exceeding the previous record of 462 set in 2017.

The Boulets say they will continue to share Logan’s story as a way to heal – hoping his selfless act can inspire others to make a difference.