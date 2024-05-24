Maintenance work shuts down Lethbridge online services this weekend

People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the city will be performing maintenance of some its online services, including MyCity, eApply, einspections, online payment systems and onlinep property tax certificates.

All of those will be unavailable for the duration of the maintenance period.

The city says it expects to be finished everything by 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26.