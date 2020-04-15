CALGARY -- Galleries, museums and even malls are closed to avoid mass gatherings during the pandemic, but artists and organizations are finding virtual ways to fulfil our creative needs.

Southcentre Mall is hosting CHROMA on the Rise, an exhibit that features work of four up-and-coming Alberta creators: Cory Bugden, Claire Ouchi, Rachel Rivera and Isabelle Kearl.

The mall partnered with Promoting Artists Redefining Kulture (PARK) to virtually unveil CHROMA April 15th.

Originally intended to open as a free public art installation within the walls of Southcentre, CHROMA on the Rise will now launch digitally in response to the unprecedented physical distancing measures currently in place across the country.

"In the last couple of years, the reception has been great," said Alexandra Velosa, Southcentre Mall’s marketing manager. "CHROMA means color (so) it’s all about bringing some color to these dark days and bringing some fun to our lives."

Southcentre’s website now has printable colouring pages, digital wallpaper designs for phone and computer screens as well as livestreams facilitated and inspired by the contributing artists. More will also be made available for people to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Velosa helped put together the colouring activity book.

"The artists pretty much took their artwork and put it in black and white so that people can color it so it will be a fun activity and there are other activities around World Art Day and so the activity book is probably my favourite," said Velosa.

Cory Bugden said the artists were working on their pieces when the mall was still open to the public. His mural was getting a lot of attention and he’s sad that right now people can’t see it in person.

"I think this online strategy is smart, I think it’s good, I think it’s something we need in a time like this too is something happy, something creative, something fun to look at," said Bugden. "I think it’s a great idea to push it online."

The first World Art Day was held on April 15th, 2012, in honour of Leonardo da Vinci's birthday. It’s an international celebration of the fine arts which was declared by the International Association of Art in order to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide.

Southcentre hopes to eventually share a physical version of the display with Calgarians once distancing measures are lifted and staff are able to open their doors to the public once again.

More information about CHROMA on the Rise can be found online.