The trial for a man who was brought back from Vietnam to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird began in a Calgary courtroom on Monday.

Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, beaten and stabbed outside a nightclub in 2013 and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Nathan Gervais, 23, was charged with murder in the death and failed to show up for his original trial in 2016.

He was arrested in Vietnam in November 2017 and returned to Canada to face the charge.

On Monday, Gervais entered court with a shaved head, wearing a blue, jumpsuit and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case is being heard by judge alone and the trial is scheduled for two weeks.

More to come...