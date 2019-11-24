Man charged in Calgary Drop-In Centre shooting
Emergency crews were called to the East Village Saturday evening after a man was shot twice outside the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 8:08AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 24, 2019 8:09AM MST
CALGARY — A 35-year-old man has been charged after a shooting Saturday at the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
Police were called to the centre, located in the East Village, at around 6:30 p.m. where a man had been shot twice in the leg.
Two people were taken into custody a short time later near Eau Claire Market.
Police charged Reginald Denis with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm and breaching a court order.
The other suspect was released without charges.
The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.