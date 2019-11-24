

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY — A 35-year-old man has been charged after a shooting Saturday at the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

Police were called to the centre, located in the East Village, at around 6:30 p.m. where a man had been shot twice in the leg.

Two people were taken into custody a short time later near Eau Claire Market.

Police charged Reginald Denis with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm and breaching a court order.

The other suspect was released without charges.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.