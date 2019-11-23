Two in custody after man shot outside Calgary Drop-In Centre
Emergency crews were called to the East Village Saturday evening after a man was shot twice outside the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:18PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 24, 2019 7:57AM MST
CALGARY — Two people were taken into custody after a man was shot twice outside the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre Society on Saturday.
Calgary Police Service said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the downtown location.
The man was shot twice in the leg.
Two people were taken into custody after police caught up with them near Eau Claire Market. Police said no charges have been laid.
An area at Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street S.E. was taped off.