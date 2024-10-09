Man charged with arson following Calgary townhome explosion still in hospital

Calgary police say more charges are expected against a man accused of intentionally starting a fire that caused an explosion in northeast Calgary over the weekend.

Gavin Peter Robinson, 40, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for charges of arson and disregard for human life, but the matter was put over because he was not there. Police say the accused is still in hospital.

A total of six people were sent to hospital following the explosion and blaze at the Las Americas Villas in the community of Monterey Park on Saturday evening.

"It is believed the man intentionally set a fire within his home using an accelerant, causing the explosion and subsequent fire," reads a release from the police service.

Police could not provide an update on the condition of all the people injured, but an online update posted by a family member of several of the victims says at least one person is "still in hospital receiving treatment for his burns."

Cleanup crews were at the scene most of Wednesday to sort through the rubble and charred material. Four townhomes are now uninhabitable, with three now completely knocked to the ground.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of Tio Mario, one of the destroyed townhomes.

A second GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Betonio and Werbisky family, which also lost their home in the explosion.

