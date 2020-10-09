CALGARY -- RCMP confirm one man is dead following a Friday morning incident on Sundown Road in Cochrane.

EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux says EMS crews responded to a worksite on school grounds at approximately 8:30 a.m. following reports an injured worker was trapped.

The man was freed prior to the arrival of EMS and his colleagues had administered first aid. Brideaux says the worker was found in critical, life-threatening condition and he succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of the paramedic crews.

Const. Jennifer Brewer of the Cochrane RCMP detachment confirms the man died as a result of injuries he sustained during the unloading process at the site.

Emergency crews remain on scene as the investigation into the matter continues.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information is confirmed.