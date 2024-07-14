Man dies after being found injured in southeast Calgary alley

Homicide detectives are looking into a man's death in southeast Calgary on Sunday.

Police were called to the 2200 block of 42 Street S.E. around 4:14 p.m. after someone discovered a critically injured man in the alley.

He died shortly after, and his death is being considered suspicous.

While police don’t have a suspect description; neighbours told CTV News they saw a black car driving away from the alley shortly after the man was found.

An autopsy is scheduled for early this week to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information call Calgary police 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.